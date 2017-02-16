Story Time at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 1:23 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Preschool children (and caregivers)—come to the Brewer Public Library to read, sing, do crafts, and have a snack with

Miss Shelley! Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

