Story Slam with Veteran Bill Hinderer

By Joyce Mongeau
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 1:36 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join Vietnam Veteran Bill Hinderer at the Maine Historical Society as he tells two Vietnam-themed stories and then turns the mic over for audience members to share stories of their own. Come with a prepared story (anywhere from 2-10 minutes) or wait for inspiration to strike and tell your story on the spot. Stories can be any theme or subject.

Bill Hinderer of Peaks Island is a husband, father, grandfather, retired chef, and armed service veteran. He was born into a storytelling family and has been performing professionally before groups large and small for over 25 years. 

Bill is also the only storyteller to have performed at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, DC, and is presently featured in Veterans’ Voices, the inaugural exhibition drawn from My Maine Stories, MHS’s new online storytelling portal.

