Story Slam at the Jesup

Friday, March 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Step up to the mic and share your true story at the Jesup Memorial Library’s next Words Unleashed! Story Slam on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Those familiar with “The Moth” broadcast on NPR will recognize the format. These are true stories told live. Stories must be true, be your own and told in the first person. Stories should be no more than five minutes long.

Come to share your own, to cheer on a friend, or just to listen. At the end of the story slam the audience chooses the theme for the next slam. This month’s slam will be in the periodicals room as there is a concert going on at the same time in the library.

For more information, contact the Jesup Memorial Library at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →