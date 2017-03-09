Story Slam!

By Gillian French
Posted March 09, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.

Monday, March 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

On Monday, March 13th, 6:30 – 7:30 PM, come to the Witherle Memorial Library for Castine’s very first Story Slam! Less combative than it sounds, a story slam encourages each participant to share a five minute (give or take a minute or two!) memoir that he or she presents with or without notes to an audience. Too nervous to read your own work? Provide your text to us at least a day before the “Slam” and we will read it for you—or you can provide your own “pinch” reader. At the close of the program, the audience, through its cheers, will determine a winner for the evening. The content should be appropriate for PG-13 audiences. This program is sponsored by the Witherle Memorial Library and the Castine Arts Association. For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at (207) 326-4375 or refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.

