Story Hour and Activity

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 16, 2017, at 8:22 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

Come to the Abbe Museum’s Learning Lab from 11 am-12 pm and hear a story written by a Native American author and participate in a craft! This drop-in event is open to all and is free with admission.

