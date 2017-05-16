Story Hour and Activity

Sunday, May 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
Come to the Abbe Museum’s Learning Lab from 11 am-12 pm and hear a story written by a Native American author and participate in a craft! This drop-in event is open to all and is free with admission.
