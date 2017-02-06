Story Collection Day for My Maine Stories

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Do you have a story to tell about Maine?

Maine Historical Society is excited to announce the launch of My Maine Stories, Maine’s first participatory storytelling portal for the personal stories of Maine’s residents and those who love Maine! Through this online storytelling forum anyone can tell their story about Maine with text, video, audio and photographs.

During Story Collection Day, bring a few of your favorite items – photographs, letters, objects – that illustrate your Maine story. MHS staff will guide you through recording a story, scanning photographs, taking pictures of items, writing your text, and putting your Maine history online.

To sign up for a 20-minute slot, email or call Kate Raymond (kraymond@mainehistory.org / (207) 774-1822 ext. 216) or come the day of the event and take a number.

FREE & open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →