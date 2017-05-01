Stories from Here Exhibit

Saturday, May 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
“Stories from Here” opens at the Washington Street Gallery on May 13th, spotlighting a collection of personal stories about important places in Eastport and Sipayik paired with images of those places. An exhibit opening reception, featuring tales from the Passamaquoddy Bay area, will be held at 5 pm that day. The exhibit is the first installation of a project that hopes to continue and chronicle our relationship to place and our connection to our communities. Participants in the project, ranging in age from 13 to 92, include Beatrice Rafferty’s 8th grade class, Shead High School’s freshman and junior English classes, Ruth McGinnis, Hank Young, Hollis Matthews, Fredda Paul, Tessa Chaffey Ftorek and the Shead Class of ’69, Dean Pike, Butch Harris, Ed Bassett and many more. Exhibit organizer Naphtali Fields, who is spending the year in Eastport as EAC’s Island Institute Fellow, wished to extend thanks to volunteer transcribers Pat Christopher and Dawn Hellier, and photographers Riley Sluzenski and James Beal.
The opening event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. The show will remain on view through the end of May; visitors may view the exhibit during EAC events, or by chance or appointment. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
(CAPTION) Roy Duffy of Perry is shown with his chicken, Blackie, about whom an amazing tale is told in the Stories from Here exhibition opening May 13 at Eastport Arts Center.
