Stonington resident among 60 artists selected for New England Regional Juried Exhibition

Leslie Landrigan of Stonington will be among the sixty exceptional artists selected for the 2017 New England Regional Juried Exhibition, sponsored by the New England Watercolor Society.

Her painting, ‘Boys of Summer’, will appear in the show, to be held from May 20 to July 9th at the Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. Internationally recognized watercolor artist Kathleen Conover is this year’s exhibition judge.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am -4 pm; Sunday 12 to 4pm . Closed Monday. Museum entrance fees apply.

Awards Reception -Thursday, June 8th , 5-8pm. ($10 donation suggested)

For further information about gallery talks and water-media demonstrations, please visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.

