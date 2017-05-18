Stonington resident among 60 artists selected for New England Regional Juried Exhibition

Boys of Summer, watercolor, by Leslie Landrigan
Leslie Landrigan | BDN
Boys of Summer, watercolor, by Leslie Landrigan
By Leslie Landrigan
Posted May 18, 2017, at 8:35 a.m.

Leslie Landrigan of Stonington will be among the sixty exceptional artists selected for the 2017 New England Regional Juried Exhibition, sponsored by the New England Watercolor Society.

Her painting, ‘Boys of Summer’, will appear in the show, to be held from May 20 to July 9th at the Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. Internationally recognized watercolor artist Kathleen Conover is this year’s exhibition judge.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am -4 pm; Sunday 12 to 4pm . Closed Monday. Museum entrance fees apply.

Awards Reception -Thursday, June 8th , 5-8pm. ($10 donation suggested)

For further information about gallery talks and water-media demonstrations, please visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. DHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public recordDHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public record
  2. LePage to Legislature: Place deposit on ‘nips’ and I’ll ban themLePage to Legislature: Place deposit on ‘nips’ and I’ll ban them
  3. Woman sentenced for stealing from elderly mother
  4. Augusta ed tech claims she was told not to say, ‘I will pray for you’Augusta ed tech claims she was told not to say, ‘I will pray for you’
  5. New Newburgh fire chief wants to work with firefighters who quitNew Newburgh fire chief wants to work with firefighters who quit

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs