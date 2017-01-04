Stillwater Stage to present ‘Waiting for Godot’

Tyler Costigan (center) as Lucky flanked by Jim Bulteel as Vladimir and Chris Luthin as Estragon in the Stillwater Stage production of &quotWaiting for Godot," opening Jan. 26, at Orono High School.
Stillwater Stage
Chris Luthin as Estragon and Jim Bulteel as Vladimir in the Stillwater Stage production of &quotWaiting for Godot," opening Jan. 26, at Orono High School.
Stillwater Stage
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 9:57 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-4103

ORONO, Maine — Stillwater Stage will present Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive.
 The show is directed and designed by Sandy Cyrus, former Artistic Director of Orono Community Theatre. The cast features Christopher Luthin as Estragon, Jim Bulteel as Vladimir, Tellis Coolong as Pozzo, Tyler Costigan as Lucky and the role of the boy will be shared by Orono Middle School student Kyle McClellan and Asa Adams Elementary School student Owen Beane.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with identification. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at:  http://stillwaterstage.brownpapertickets.com
All proceeds will benefit the Orono High School Auditorium Fund.  For information email, stillwaterstage@gmail.com or call 866-4103.

