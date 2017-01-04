Stillwater Stage to present ‘Waiting for Godot’

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-4103

ORONO, Maine — Stillwater Stage will present Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive.

The show is directed and designed by Sandy Cyrus, former Artistic Director of Orono Community Theatre. The cast features Christopher Luthin as Estragon, Jim Bulteel as Vladimir, Tellis Coolong as Pozzo, Tyler Costigan as Lucky and the role of the boy will be shared by Orono Middle School student Kyle McClellan and Asa Adams Elementary School student Owen Beane.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with identification. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at: http://stillwaterstage. brownpapertickets.com

All proceeds will benefit the Orono High School Auditorium Fund. For information email, stillwaterstage@gmail.com or call 866-4103.

