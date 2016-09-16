Stillwater church to hold baked bean supper

Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 12:20 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Stillwater Federated Church, 80 Bennoch Road, Old Town, Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — A baked bean supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Stillwater Federated Church, 80 Bennoch Road.

The church pickles will be on sale during the supper.

The prices are $7; $1 for children.

The church is accessible to the handicapped and has ample parking.

