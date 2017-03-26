Still Time to Enroll in Several Coastal Senior College Spring Classes

Bluegrass, Hollywood, Caravaggio and More!

By Cathy Jewitt, Coastal Senior College

There’s still time to enroll in several Coastal Senior College spring courses! Classes are affordable ($35 enrollment fee per class), meet during the day, and offer a fun and stimulating environment for lifelong learners. For detailed descriptions of all spring classes, either visit CSC online at www.coastalseniorcollege.org or pick up a CSC catalog available at many businesses and libraries in Lincoln and Knox counties. For new students, membership is $25. The following three courses begin the first week of April.

Bring the acoustic instrument of your choice to “Easy Bluegrass Jamming” taught by musician Resa Randolph. Class will be held in the undercroft at St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle for 8 sessions beginning on Monday, April 3 from 10 to noon. Students may arrive between 9:30 and 10 to tune instruments. In addition to instruction in jamming etiquette and harmony singing, each week students will learn four or five traditional bluegrass songs by ear.

Finding yourself more interested in how government works lately and wishing you had others with whom to share your questions? Sign up for seasoned facilitator Carmen Lavertu’s course “Ideals of Democracy” which begins on Wednesday, April 5 from 1:30 to 3:30 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Thomaston. The class , which meets for 8 sessions, will study, discuss, and reflect on the major ideas of our democratic government and society.

If you like watching movies and talking about them, “Hollywood as Ideology” has been designed for you! For 8 Thursdays from 12:30 to 3 beginning on April 6 at the Camden Library, students will watch a feature film and then critique it. Media culture and history expert Will Solomon will lead the discussions. Examine how movies distort the complexity of modern life as they reaffirm and sometimes revise the values which pervade U.S. popular culture.

Sometimes problems provide opportunities for beneficial change. Paul Kando, engineer, researcher and energy expert, offers “After Capitalism” beginning on Friday, April 7 from 10 to noon for 6 sessions at URock in the Breakwater Building in Rockland. Students will consider these questions: How well does the current economic system serve the basic human needs of every member of society? If it does not, what can we do? Participants will explore current systemic problems and crises and latent opportunities for beneficial change many of these problems present.

If art history interests you, or if you simply wish you knew more about Italian painters, then consider Caravaggio, a master Italian painter from Milan whose use of light and shadow deliberately help to tell the story of his canvases. Art historian Antoinette Pimentel’s course “Tenebrism and Chiaroscuro: ‘How a single candle can both defy and define darkness’” meets for 6 Mondays beginning on April 10 from 10 to noon at the Bremen Library. Students will look closely at Caravaggio’s works to better understand how the contrasting devices of tenebrism and chiaroscuro not only add drama to what is represented but also intimate events that precede and follow the moments captured on canvas.

To register for a class, or classes, choose the method you prefer: Mail in the registration form; find it both on the CSC website and in our print catalog. Call 207-596-6906 to reach CSC at URock. Go in person to the URock office, Suite 402 in the Breakwater Building at 91 Camden St. in Rockland. We look forward to seeing you in class!

