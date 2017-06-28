Steve Lindsay to present a program on The Granite Industry in St. George.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: St. George Grange Hall, Wiley's Corner Road, St. George, Maine
For more information: 207-372-8893
ST. GEORGE, Maine — When sculptor Steve Lindsay purchased his home near the huge grout pile in Wildcat in the 1970s, he became fascinated by the evidence of the once thriving granite business, granite foundations, huge abandoned quarries, and waste granite strewn about his own property.
Wanting to use granite in some of his sculptures, he acquired a collection of tools used in the business. By talking with men who had worked in the quarries or had cut granite themselves, he learned the skills needed to cut granite, and became interested in the history of the granite business in St. George.
The settlers here did not cut stone. When the prison was built in Thomaston in the 1820s, some of the stone was cut at The Brothers, islands off the end of the St. George peninsula. Not long afterward, the state bought a parcel of land to quarry rough granite to be taken to the prison, where it was hoped the prisoners would cut it into usable blocks. Cutting granite is a particular skill so the scheme didn’t work out, but State’s Point retained its name.
From the 1830s until the last quarry closed at Clark Island in the 1960s, the granite industry furnished employment to hundreds of local men, particularly after the shipping industry declined. It also brought in hundreds of immigrants who came in turn from Ireland, Scotland, England, Finland and Scandinavia.
Lindsay plans to describe the history of the granite cutting business, and to demonstrate how to cut granite, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. George Grange Hall, Wiley’s Corner Road, at a meeting of St. George Historical Society. Potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. No charge, but donations accepted.
For information, call James Skoglund at 372-8893. If you call, speak to the machine or he won’t answer.
Pictures of Steve LIndsay. And Claude Wiley on the Wildcat Quarry Train
