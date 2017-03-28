Steuben library to show “Trolls” movie

Friday, April 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/
The public is invited to the Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House for a showing of the movie “Trolls” 6 p.m. Friday, April 14.
From the creators of “Shrek” comes the smart animated comedy of the DreamWorks’ Trolls. Discover the story of the overly optimistic trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have trolls in their stomach. Featuring original music from Justin Timberlake and other popular artists, the film stars the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, Icona Pop, Gwen Stefani, and many more.
Admission is by donation. Refreshments also will be available by donation.
For more information, call 207-546-7301, email jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us or visit http://www.moorelibrary.org/.
