Steuben library to host sale

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org.
Treasure hunters are invited to a sale Saturday, June 3, at the Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben.
From 9 a.m. to noon, visitors can browse and purchase from a selection of antiques, art and craft supplies, tools, baby and children’s clothes, books, china and dishes, feedbag tote bags, games, homemade soap, household goods, plush toys more.
The library is also seeking donations of Legos. Please feel free to drop off donations during this event.
