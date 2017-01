Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, P. O. Box 127, Steuben, Maine For more information: 2075467301; moorelibrary.org

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will be hosting a potluck supper on Saturday January 21st at 5pm. Bring a dish of your choice and come join friends and neighbors for a great meal.

