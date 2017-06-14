Steuben library to host open mic night

Sunday, June 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: HD Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: moorelibrary.org/
Area residents are invited to share their musical talents during our open mic event 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the H.D. Moore Library in Steuben.
Musicians, bands, singers and poets are all welcome. Stage time approximately nine minutes or three songs per act. Sound system and microphones will be available but participants are welcome to bring their own material.
Beverages and goodies will be served. Admission is by donation.
For more information, email Vicki at lutzsteubenme@gmail.com.
