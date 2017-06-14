Community

Steuben library to host open mic night

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted June 14, 2017, at 8:51 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: HD Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: moorelibrary.org/

Area residents are invited to share their musical talents during our open mic event 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the H.D. Moore Library in Steuben.

Musicians, bands, singers and poets are all welcome. Stage time approximately nine minutes or three songs per act. Sound system and microphones will be available but participants are welcome to bring their own material.

Beverages and goodies will be served. Admission is by donation.

For more information, email Vicki at lutzsteubenme@gmail.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. Maine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddleMaine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddle
  3. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’