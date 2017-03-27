Community

Steuben library to host open mic event

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted March 27, 2017, at 8:31 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, ME

For more information: 207-546-7201; moorelibrary.org/

Come share your musical talents during the open mic event at the H.D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben.

The event is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Musicians, bands and singers are all are welcome. Bring your friends and families for this fun afternoon.

Admission is by donation. Beverages and goodies will be served.

For information, email Vicki at lutzsteubenme@gmail.com.

