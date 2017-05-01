Community

Steuben library to host movie night

Jeanne Benedict | BDN
The Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House host a free movie night 6 p.m. May 12.
By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted May 01, 2017, at 12:35 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will be showing “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

When his beloved grandfather leaves Jake clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times, he finds a magical place known as Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children. But the mystery and danger deepen as he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers — and their terrifying enemies. Ultimately, Jake discovers that only his own special peculiarity can save his new friends.

As always, admission is free and refreshments are sold by donation.

For more information, call 207-546-7301.

