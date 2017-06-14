Steuben library to host lobster fest

Sunday, July 16, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: HD Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: moorelibrary.org.
The fourth annual Lobster Fest at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben will be held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 16.
A full lobster or hotdog dinner will be served, including homemade coleslaw, corn, chips, drinks and dessert. Participants can also bring home something delicious from the pie sale or take a chance on the raffle for another feast. The raffle basket will include six lobsters, six pounds of clams, corn and other fixings.
Hunt and Allison Smith will provide traditional American music during the meal.
The event will also feature children’s activities, including a bounce house.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the library’s endowment campaign. Tickets are $15 for the lobster dinner, $5 for the hotdog dinner. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the library. The Henry D. Moore Library is located at 22 Village Road in Steuben. FMI: www.moorelibrary.org.
