Community

Steuben library to host egg hunt

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted March 28, 2017, at 3:48 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: HD Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben, ME

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

The Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House in Steuben will host an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the library.

The free event will include lots of eggs and egg-citing activities as well as an Easter basket raffle. The Easter bunny will also visit.

For more information, call 207-546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org/.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  4. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns
  5. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI

Top Stories

Similar Articles