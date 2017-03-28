Steuben library to host egg hunt

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: HD Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben, ME
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/
The Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House in Steuben will host an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the library.
The free event will include lots of eggs and egg-citing activities as well as an Easter basket raffle. The Easter bunny will also visit.
For more information, call 207-546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org/.
