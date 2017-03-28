Steuben Historical Society to meet

Monday, April 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 484-201-3535
The public is invited to join the Steuben Historical Society for a meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 10.
The group will meet at the Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben.
Come out and talk about the history of Steuben and help efforts to revive the historical society.
