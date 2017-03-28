Community

Steuben Historical Society to meet

By Johanna S. Billings
Posted March 28, 2017, at 9:06 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 484-201-3535

The public is invited to join the Steuben Historical Society for a meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 10.

The group will meet at the Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben.

Come out and talk about the history of Steuben and help efforts to revive the historical society.

For more information, call Sean at 484-201-3535.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns

Top Stories

Similar Articles