Steel Drum Concert at Fort Point Lighthouse

Monday, June 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Fort Point Lighthouse, 207 Lighthouse Road, Stockton Springs, ME
For more information: 207-567-3356
Let’s get this summer started right now! It will feel like a trip to the Caribbean, but it is just a short drive to Stockton Springs. Flash in the Pans will transport you with the tropical rhythm of steel drum music. Dig out your Hawaiian shirts, practice your dance moves and come to the Lighthouse on Monday, June 19th. The beautiful Fort Point Lighthouse, overlooking Penobscot Bay is the setting for an evening of dancing and listening to this amazing band. The band will play a diverse assortment of Caribbean influenced contemporary music for everyone’s enjoyment from 7:30 – 9:00 pm. Flash in the Pans Community Steel Band is based in Blue Hill. The members of the band volunteer their time to play benefit concerts throughout the Mid-Coast and Down-East area every Monday night throughout the summer. For more information about this talented group check out their website at http://www.flashinthepans.org/ and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7WwROhdGEE
Fort Point Lighthouse is located at the tip of Cape Jellison at Fort Point State Park in Stockton Springs, Maine. Come early and explore this area surrounding one of the most charming and unknown Lighthouses in Maine. Bring a picnic and take a walk on the rocky shoreline and sandy beach, or do a little fishing off the spacious pier overlooking Sandy Point. Check out the historic ruins of the Colonial era Fort Pownal earthworks. Then set out chairs or a blanket and settle down in the field overlooking the Lighthouse and beautiful Penobscot Bay and enjoy the tropical sounds of Flash in the Pans Community Steel Band.
Refreshments will be sold to support JDRF an organization dedicated to treating, curing and preventing T1D (type 1 diabetes).
For more information about the concert or to help with refreshments contact Jeri Cole at 567-3356.
