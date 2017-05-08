Stearns High School Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian

By Stearns High School McLaughlin
Posted May 08, 2017, at 10:49 a.m.

Valedictorian – Fredericka Hibbs

Parents: Don and Angel Hibbs

Fredericka plans to attend Bowdoin College majoring in Government and Legal Studies.

During high school Fredericka has participated in field hockey, softball, peer counseling, student council, one act play, math team, Studio One dance and was a student representative on the School Board.

Awards include National Honor Society, Dirigo Girls State Delegate, Phi Beta Kappa Award, PVC 2nd team and All-Academic Field Hockey, MVP Award Field Hockey and 2017 MPA Principal’s Award.

Salutatorian – Grace Linn Farrington

Parents: Matthew and Shelley Farrington

Grace plans to attend The University of Maine at Orono majoring in Chemical Engineering.

During high school Grace has participated in field hockey, softball, fall musical, one act play, show choir, student council, math team, jazz band and pep band.

Awards include National Honor Society, Williams College Book Award, PVC All-Star Right Fielder, Silver Slugger Award Softball and Student of the Month Service Award.

