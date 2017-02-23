Steamboat Gypsy Live at Bigelow Brewing Company in Skowhegan

Saturday, March 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bigelow Brewing Company, 473 Bigelow Hill Rd., Skowhegan, Maine For more information: 2077200434; steamboatgypsy.com

Progressive string band Steamboat Gypsy will perform at the Bigelow Brewing Company on Saturday, March 4 from 5-8 pm.

Steamboat Gypsy is a band that performs fresh original music at the crossroads of folk, bluegrass, old-time and country. Named after one of the early passenger steamships on Maine’s Penobscot River, their sound harks back to a time when rivers ruled and steam was king. Centered in Mid Coast Maine, Steamboat Gypsy got their origins busking street corners and market lanes, where they learned to capture crowds and cause sidewalk congestion. The band has grown considerably, but still performs with this high-energy street corner style. Steamboat Gypsy is comprised of Mariah Sewall (vocals and guitar), Craig Hensley (vocals and mandolin), Justin Schlawin (vocals and fiddle) and Asher Barreras (bass).

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →