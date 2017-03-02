State-Wide Whoopie Pie of the Future Student Art Contest

The Maine State Museum, Center Theatre, and Maine Whoopie Pie Festival announced today that they are joining forces to sponsor the “Whoopie Pie of the Future” student art contest. The contest, which is open to 5th through 12th graders from all 16 counties in Maine, asks students to envision “What will the Whoopie Pie look like in 2117?” One finalist from each county will be selected based on their submission’s creativity, originality, artistic skill, and clarity of their written description. The winner will be selected by the public online, at a special exhibition at the Maine State Museum and at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival in Dover-Foxcroft on June 24th.

“We’re thrilled to extend this invitation to students state-wide,” said Patrick Myers, the Executive Director of the Center Theatre and Organizer of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, “Partnering with the Maine State Museum is a great opportunity to bring the great artistic talent in our schools to a wider audience.” Myers stated that the finalists from each of Maine’s 16 counties will be exhibited at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival in Dover-Foxcroft on June 24th as well as a special exhibition at the Maine State Museum from July 11th through the 29th. On the 29th the Museum will host a Free Family Saturday where the contest winner will be announced.

More information on the contest can be found at www.MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com. The deadline for contest submissions is midnight on May 5th. For more information visit www.MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com, email WhoopiePieArt@CenterTheatre.org, or call the Center Theatre at 564-8943.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival celebrates the taste of Maine’s Official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie. Located in downtown Dover-Foxcroft, it happens every year on the fourth Saturday in June and is hosted by the Center Theatre. Proceeds from the festival go to support the Center Theatre’s mission of bringing affordable arts, culture, and entertainment to Piscataquis County.

The Maine State Museum is open Tuesday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for senior adults over age 62 and children 6-18 years of age; children under 6 free. Maximum charge for families is $10. For more information please call 207-287-2301, or visit the Maine State Museum website.

