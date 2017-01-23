State announces campground reservation opening dates

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands has announced that campground reservations for the 2017 season will open 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, for Sebago State Park, and 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, for all other state parks. The in-season reservation notice requirements have been modified to be more customer friendly.

“Maine State Parks attracted a record 2.87 million visitors in 2016, breaking the annual attendance record set in 2015,” said Gov. Paul R. LePage, in a department press release. “Maine State Parks and historic sites provide year-round opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends. In addition to making camping reservations for the upcoming season, I encourage people to check out Winter Family Fun Days and the Ski & Snowshoe Trailers available to the public as part of the Department’s Take It Outside initiative.”

Commissioner Walt Whitcomb attributed a record-breaking 9.5 percent increase in overall attendance to a number of factors occurring simultaneously.

“In 2015, Maine State Parks had the highest attendance since 1985, with just over 2.6 million visitors” said Whitcomb, in the press release. “2016 set another record because of: the recent success and popularity of year-round Maine State Park offerings and programs; favorable weather conditions; and greater public awareness of what our parks and historical sites offer visitors. Park staff continue to improve recreational and educational offerings to better serve all age groups.”

Reservations may be made online at www.campwithme.com .

There will be no fee adjustments for campsites at the state park campgrounds this season. New for 2017, customers can book a reservation, one business day, prior to their first night’s stay, rather than the two business days required in previous years. This customer service improvement will allow more accessibility for campers who decide to plan a trip with only a one business day notice.

Campers can make reservations at Maine State Park Campgrounds in four ways:

Online at www.campwithme.com (24-7); By calling in state at 800-332-1501; or (out-of-state) 207-624-9950 ( 9 a.m.-4 p.m. , on Business Days); By mailing reservations to: Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands, ATTN.: Reservations, 22 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333. Mailed Sebago Lake reservation requests must not be postmarked before Feb. 1, 2017 ; and, Feb 6, 2017 for all other parks. By dropping off completed reservation forms, which will be processed during business hours at the Augusta office.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Sebago Lake reservations will be accepted for a four-night minimum stay only. This is done because Sebago tends to average longer stays than other campgrounds.

For information and complete registration details, go to: www.campwithme.com

Group Camping Reservations and Group Picnic & Shelter Reservations open, for all parks, at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 as well. Call the parks directly for either of these reservations. Online listings are provided below:

Group Camping Reservations http://www.maine.gov/dacf/ parks/camping/group_camping. shtml

Group Picnic Areas & Shelter Reservations http://www.maine.gov/dacf/ parks/camping/group_picnic_ areas.shtml

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →