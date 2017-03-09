Starting a Business Seminar offered in Presque Isle

By Maine SBDC
Posted March 09, 2017, at 12:06 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Presque Isle Career Center, 66 Spruce Street, Presque Isle, ME

For more information: 207-493-5765; mainesbdc.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=50370002

Have you ever considered starting your own business? Now’s the chance to learn what it takes!

So what does it really take to plan, start and run a successful small business where you can realize the challenges and satisfaction of working for yourself? Join us for a morning session, where Maine Small Business Development Center Director and Certified Business Advisor, Josh Nadeau will walk you through the keys to successful business startup and management.

This FREE Workshop will include:

-How to bring your business idea to fruition.

-What are the legal requirements that I must fulfill?

-Tips on Business Planning

-Small Business Financing

-Various resources and organizations that can help you along the way.

-Networking after

