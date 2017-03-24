Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) joins the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) during the month of March to raise awareness about the important role of social workers. NASW will launch the “Social Workers Stand Up!” campaign to educate the public about contributions of social workers and why the professional title of social worker is so important.

NASW is the largest organization of professional social workers in the world, with 132,000 members. Since 1955, NASW has worked with all sectors of its membership to enhance the professional growth and development of its members, to create and maintain professional standards, and to advance sound social policies. Social workers are the largest group of mental health care providers and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one of the fastest growing professions in the nation. With more than 640,000 members, social work professionals help people, especially the most vulnerable, overcome depression, anxiety, substance abuse and other disorders. NASW selected this year’s theme to demonstrate that social workers stand up for millions of people every day. These include people who are: experiencing devastating illnesses and mental health crises, our veterans, children, families and communities. One particular group of clinical social workers also diagnose and treat mental, behavioral and emotional issues. According to NASW, many people still misunderstand who social workers are and the invaluable contributions they bring to society.

Every day, social workers at NMMC stand up for people in need. With over fifty years of combined experience, they stand up by comforting people who are experiencing devastating illnesses and mental health crises, ensuring they get the best care while on the road to recovery. They work with members of our communities and help the most vulnerable. They are also excellent resources and serve as advocates to connect patients and families to local and state resources. For more information about how a social worker can be of assistance, call 207-834-1668.

