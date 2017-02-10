Stand for Water – Divest TD Bank!

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Water Protectors Call on TD Bank to Divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline

Water Protectors will gather on Saturday, February 11 at 10am in front of TD Bank at 1067 Union St, near the Airport Mall in Bangor, to call on the bank to stop funding the Dakota Access Pipeline. This is one of a series of demonstrations happening across Maine in response to the decision by the Army Corps of Engineers to grant an easement for Energy Trading Partners, who resumed construction of the pipeline on February 8 despite a legal challenge filed by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Sherri Mitchell of the Penobscot Nation reacted to the news: “This is a heavy blow. The genocide of Native peoples continues, with the desecration of burial sites, the contamination of the water, and the continued forced taking of tribal lands.”

According to Kim Hammill of the Bangor Racial & Economic Justice Coalition, “This is a clear case of environmental racism. Native lands are considered sacrifice zones by the companies that practice extreme extraction. Projects that would never be allowed in predominantly white communities are routinely carried out in and near communities of color. The Dakota Access Pipeline is yet one more reprehensible example.”

The cities of Seattle, WA and Davis, CA have responded to the divestment call by voting to remove their funds from Wells Fargo Bank, one of the funders of DAPL.

This event is being co-sponsored by the Land Peace Foundation, Maine’s Wabanaki People, the Bangor Racial & Economic Justice Coalition, the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, and other concerned citizens.

