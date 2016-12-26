Stage East Wraps 2016 with ‘Last Call,’ A New Year’s Eve Show

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

This December 31 Stage East continues its eleven-year history of celebratory New Year’s Eve productions with “Last Call”, a collection of three comedies by American playwright Theresa Rebeck. The plays, Speakeasy, Drinking Problem, and Big Mistake, are all set in bars, and deal with comical, sometimes antagonistic relationships between men and women. “I chose these plays because they pack a punch,” says director Naphtali Fields. “They’re hilarious and incredibly witty, but the characters’ perspectives and choices really stay with you once the plays are over.” The New York Times called the ‘third act’ Fields has chosen, Big Mistake, “an abrasive and humorous look at a sexist battleground.”

Fields hails from Kodiak, Alaska, and is the EAC’s Island Institute Fellow; she’ll be working with a cast of local favorites along with some new faces for the production, including Ezra Briggs, Susan Coopersmith, Kathleen Dunbar, David Oja, Dean Pike, Brian Schuth, Jay Skriletz, Barb Smith, Nancy Tintle, Lindy Weston and Dalton Young. Lauren Koss, jazz singer, and pianist John Newell will provide a musical counterpoint to the action.

“Last Call” will be presented twice on New Year’s Eve, at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.eastportartscenter.org. Please note that “Last Call” contains adult themes and language. The performance is supported by Stage East season sponsors The First and WQDY. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible.For more information, please visit www.eastportartscenter.org or call (207) 853-4650.

