Stage East to Host Work Party

Thursday, May 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: eastportartscenter.org/
Stage East is seeking volunteers to get involved with the exciting whirl of activity heralding the upcoming production of August: Osage County. Two types of help are sought: people who are interested in being involved on a drop-in, occasional basis, and those who would like to commit to particular jobs.
The production calendar kicks off with roles for skilled helpers May 15-19; participants will need some building experience, comfort around power tools and will have opportunities to take on specific building tasks, like benches and tables. The following weekend, May 20-21, will be a set-building work party. All are welcome to get involved with building and painting tasks. Simultaneously, work will commence with hanging and focusing lights on May 20; experience isn’t needed, though some of these helpers should be comfortable climbing ladders.
Finally, volunteers will be needed to run the light board for the technical rehearsal period, May 23-26 and 30-31, and for the performances, June 2-4 and 9-11. The light board operator role may be shared between multiple people if desired.
Director Naphtali Fields is enthusiastic about working with volunteers of all types and skill levels, and would appreciate email messages to indicate interest and availability at naphtali@eastportartscenter.org.
