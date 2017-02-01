Stage East to Host Informational Meeting, Auditions for Spring Production

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Stage East is excited to announce their spring production of August: Osage County, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tracy Letts. The New York Times called the play, “Flat-out, no asterisks and without qualifications, the most exciting new American play Broadway has seen in years.” Director Naphtali Fields, the Island Fellow at the EAC, says, “August: Osage County is achingly funny and resonates with anyone who struggles with family expectations and finding their own identity. I’m thrilled to be working on the play that first inspired me to be a director.” Stage East invites anyone and everyone interested in learning more to come to the August: Osage County Interest Meeting on Monday, February 6th at 7pm. Actors, set builders, lighting folks, and anyone at all interested in learning more about theater and having a good time is welcome to get involved. Auditions for the production will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 7 pm. Performances will

be the first and second week of June. For more information please contact Fields at naphtali@eastportartscenter.org. Stage East is a constituent group of Eastport Arts Center: Where Creativity and Community Meet, 36 Washington Street Eastport, and www.eastportartscenter.org. The facility is handicapped-accessible.

