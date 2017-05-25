Staffing News at St.Germain Collins | Sentry EHS

St.Germain Collins
By maura ryan
Posted May 25, 2017, at 12:21 p.m.

St.Germain Collins is pleased to announce the promotion of Sandra Perry and the addition of Grant Austin to our team.

Sandra Perry has been promoted to Director of Environmental, Health and Safety Services. Sandra will oversee the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) group who provide regulatory compliance services to energy, waste & recycling, manufacturing, and higher education clients. She has been with St.Germain Collins since 2015, and has more than more than 25 years of comprehensive regulatory compliance experience throughout New England.

Grant Austin joins St.Germain Collins as a Senior Project Manager and Environmental Scientist. Grant will help clients with Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), site remediation oversight, permitting and other environmental services. He has nearly 20 years of experience as an Environmental Scientist working with lenders, developers and other businesses to successfully complete more than 250 ESAs and numerous site remediation projects.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administrationMary Mayhew to leave LePage administration
  2. Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basementOrono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement
  3. Another small Maine hospital to stop delivering babiesAnother small Maine hospital to stop delivering babies
  4. State confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postingsState confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postings
  5. Maine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to goMaine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to go

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs