Staffing News at St.Germain Collins | Sentry EHS

St.Germain Collins is pleased to announce the promotion of Sandra Perry and the addition of Grant Austin to our team.

Sandra Perry has been promoted to Director of Environmental, Health and Safety Services. Sandra will oversee the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) group who provide regulatory compliance services to energy, waste & recycling, manufacturing, and higher education clients. She has been with St.Germain Collins since 2015, and has more than more than 25 years of comprehensive regulatory compliance experience throughout New England.

Grant Austin joins St.Germain Collins as a Senior Project Manager and Environmental Scientist. Grant will help clients with Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), site remediation oversight, permitting and other environmental services. He has nearly 20 years of experience as an Environmental Scientist working with lenders, developers and other businesses to successfully complete more than 250 ESAs and numerous site remediation projects.

