St. Peter’s announces Palm Sunday Holy Week and Easter Services and Activities

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites everyone to its services during this most important time of the church year. The church is the red-shingled building at 11 White St. in Rockland, by the Public Library, playground and the Rockland YMCA Recreation Center.

Palm Sunday (4/9): Services with Blessing of the Palms at 8:00 am and 10:30 am with a Choral Eucharist. Weather permitting, the choir and congregation will process from the parish hall, along Limerock and White Streets into the main entrance of thechurch prior to the 10:30 am service.

Monday (4/10): Evening Prayer at 5:30 pm

Tuesday (4/11): Evening Prayer at 5:30 pm

Wednesday (4/12): 5:30 pm Tenebrae, a Choral Meditation on Christ’s passion with readings and music. This is a dramatic service as with each section a candle is extinguished and the lights dim until, representing Jesus’ death, we are in complete darkness. (Tenebrae means “shadows” or “darkening”).

Maundy Thursday (4/13): 5:30 pm Choral Eucharist with Foot-Washing & Stripping of the Altar, and Veneration of the Sacrament in the Garden Repose, at 5:30 pm.

Good Friday (4/14):

12:00 pm – The Way of the Cross (stations of the cross, led by the Rev. Sheila Seekins)

– The Way of the Cross (stations of the cross, led by the Rev. Sheila Seekins) 5:30 pm – Choral/Instrumental Good Friday Service with Reserved Sacrament

The Great Vigil of Easter (4/15) 7:00 pm Hosted by St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Belfast. This service of Holy Eucharist is celebrated with all the Episcopal Church of the Midcoast.

Easter Day (4/16):

8:00 am – Festival Eucharist with Music

– Festival Eucharist with Music 9:00 am – Easter Brunch

– Easter Brunch 10:30 am – Choral Festival Eucharist

– Choral Festival Eucharist 11:30 am – Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Community Dinner (4/16): Begins at 12:30 pm in the Parish Hall & Parlor hosted by members and friends of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue.

