St.Peter For Bucksport Town Council part 2/Electric Chargers and Bikes ohh my!

we as a town need to embrace Eco-Tourism if we want Tourism to really take off,i see the need and desire for electric car charging across the town Charge at $ 1/per hour or even $5 /per hour and make it afforadble for the common man.

also there needs to be more for the bicyclists that travel great distance i propose bike racks and more bike freindly attractions for All Ages!

and also maybe solar powered street lights for the walking trails for better visiblty .

and furthermore how about a new crosswalk from family dollar to mcdonalds with solar crosswalk lights ?

Sincerly,

Stephen St.peter jr

