St. Paul the Apostle/Habitat for Humanity Home in Bangor Blessed on Nov. 20

BANGOR — “Overwhelming” is how Michelle Kessler described her emotions as she was handed the keys and formally took possession of her new home on Ohio Street in Bangor on Sunday, Nov. 20.

“This is one of the best blessings that anybody could have,” she said.

The home was built through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor and St. Paul the Apostle Parish (St. John Church, Bangor; St. Mary Church, Bangor; St. Joseph Church, Brewer; St. Teresa Church, Brewer; St. Matthew Church, Hampden; St. Gabriel Church, Winterport).

It was the first time in Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor’s history that a single entity had funded the building of a home. The parish raised more than $140,000 for the project, and many parishioners contributed their time and talent to help build it.

“I think they were surprised that one group would do it themselves,” said the Rev. Timothy Nadeau, former pastor of St. Paul the Apostle, who first approached Habitat for Humanity about the project more than three years ago. “I thought we were big enough, and strong enough, and generous enough to do that.”

“I think it speaks a lot for the parishioners. Right now, there is an awful lot of giving out there,” said Jim Larson, a volunteer. “When I retired, I made a promise to myself that I would never work for a wage again, so going back into the community and repaying forward is what I believe in.”

“The church is always making an effort to help the community,” said Jim Allen, another volunteer. “This is just one more opportunity to help somebody in the community to just have a better quality of life.”

The home sits on land that was formerly part of Mt. Pleasant Catholic Cemetery. It was donated by the cemetery and the parish with the approval of the Diocese of Portland.

Kessler and her 11-year-old daughter, Dellana, who had applied for the home after seeing an ad in the parish bulletin, learned this past spring that they had been chosen. Habitat for Humanity partner families must meet income guidelines but also must be able to pay a $500 down payment and must be able to afford a low-cost mortgage. In addition, each adult must complete 200 hours of “sweat equity.” Kessler worked alongside the many parish volunteers to help make her new home a reality. And, although limited by age restrictions, Dellana did some painting and yardwork, too.

After the groundbreaking and the pouring of the foundation, construction work began in earnest in August. It went so well that it finished well ahead of schedule, allowing the home to be dedicated on Nov. 20, which coincided with the close of the Holy Year of Mercy, declared by Pope Francis.

“We complete the Year of Mercy on the day we are completing this act of mercy, which will be here for a long, long, long time, to remind us that it’s not just about one year. It’s about the fact that we’re called to be people of mercy,” said the Rev. Frank Murray, current pastor of St. Paul the Apostle.

During a dedication ceremony outside the Kessler home, Lynn Hempen, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor, presented some of the key volunteers with awards for their work. Kessler then spoke briefly, thanking all those who helped make her house a reality.

“You are all an inspiration for me and my daughter, I hope, of what generosity looks like, and I’m a better person for knowing all of you,” she said.

Asking everyone present to join in extending their right hands, Father Murray blessed the home, praying, “May peace be to this house, to all who live in it, and all who visit here. Friends, when Christ took on flesh through the Blessed Virgin Mary, he made his home with us. Let us now pray that he will enter this home and bless it with his presence.”

Father Murray then sprinkled the home with holy water, and he presented Michelle with a crucifix, a Bible, and the keys, which she proudly held up for all to see. She and Dellana cut the ribbon and stepped across the threshold, ready to welcome the first visitors.

“Just being able to enter your own house and have people volunteer, it just makes me feel so wonderful,” said Dellana.

While Kessler said the holiday is coming up too soon to celebrate a big Thanksgiving in her new home, she and her daughter are looking forward to their first Christmas there, and in the future, they would like to hold a dinner to thank some of the volunteers.

