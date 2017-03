St. Patrick’s Day Supper and Show, Saturday, March 18 at the Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St. Boiled dinner supper, followed by the Long Journey band. Supper only at 5 PM, $8. Supper and show at 6 PM, $8. Show only at 7 PM, $8. Call 973-3976 for information.

