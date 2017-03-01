Community

St. Patrick’s Day @ O’Brien’s & Best Western Plus Waterville

By Cassie Julia
Posted March 01, 2017, at 10:40 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 2078730111; facebook.com/events/186986505122200/

*St. Patrick’s Day Celebration*

Lunch starts at 11am in O’Brien’s Pub

Irish Buffet starts at 4pm in O’Brien’s Restaurant

DJ Stephen G. Colella at 6pm in the Banquet rooms (21+)

DJ Chris Rush at 9pm in O’Brien’s Event Center (21+)

Miller Lite & Killian’s on Draft!!!!

*Come Shake Your Shamrocks with Us!*

