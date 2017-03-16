Community

St. John’s Catholic Church Chamber Choir’s Musica Sacra — Lent 2017

Posted March 16, 2017, at 3:21 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. John's Catholic Church, 207 York St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — The Chamber Choir at St. John’s Catholic Church will offer a sacred concert Musica Sacra — Lent 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the church, 207 York St. The program features the “Tenebrae Responsaries” of Canadian organist-composer Healey Willan (1880-1968), alongside choral works by William Boyce, William Byrd, Johann Sebastian Bach and Felix Mendelssohn. Offering will support food assistance in the community. The Chamber Choir, in its 21st year, is under the direction of Kevin Birch.

 

