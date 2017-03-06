St. Joe’s Ostomy Support Group

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Felician Conference Room, St. Joseph Hospital, 360 Broadway, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-907-1550; stjoeshealing.org

St. Joseph Healthcare sponsors a free support group for ostomy patients and their families and caregivers. The group’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 14, 2016 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Felician Conference Room, second floor at St. Joseph Hospital.

Group members share and learn about ostomy issues with guest experts and with one another. Guest expert at the March meeting will be dietitian Julie Hovencamp on dietary concerns for people with ostomies.

For more information, contact Rose Cyr at 907-1550 or rosanne.cyr@sjhhealth.com.

