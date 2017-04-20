St. Joe’s Medical Assistant JOB FAIR May 2, 2017 from 3PM – 6PM

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted April 20, 2017, at 10:56 a.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: St. Joe's Hospital St. Francis Center, Center Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-1710; stjoeshealing.org/careers/careers-volunteering

Do you love being an MA and are looking for that perfect employer and location? Do you look forward to working in a healthy team environment, being involved and are you ready to make a change?!

Come to our MA JOB FAIR on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 3PM – 6PM in our St. Francis Center across from the St. Joe’s Emergency Department on Center Street

You will get the opportunity to meet managers, learn about great benefits, get help with the online application and get all your questions answered.

Call Nicole at 907-1710 with questions. See you on May 2nd!

