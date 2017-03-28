St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill to Hold Four Services During Holy Week

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd., Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5200; stfrancisbluehill.org
St. Francis by the Sea, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road. 207-374-5200
Thursday, April 13 – 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service will be held to commemorate Jesus’ last supper with his friends (John 13:34). Following the ancient tradition, based on Jesus’ washing of the disciples’ feet, the congregation will be offered the option to participate in having their feet washed as well. The service ends on a poignant note as the congregation recites Psalm 22 in unison “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” as the altar and all decorative furnishings are removed and the lights go dim; communicants will leave in silence.
Friday, April 14 – Noon. The Good Friday Ecumenical Service will be held to commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion. Join us for a deeply meaningful service of The Stations of the Cross. Using the various medium of art, music, prayers and mediation, this service enables participants to walk the final steps of Jesus on his way to the cross, without ever leaving their seats.
Saturday, April 15 – 7 p.m. Easter Vigil. The service begins in darkness as the new light of Christ’s radiance is ignited marking Jesus’ passing over from death to life. It is by this light that the sacred story of God’s saving acts are told, prayer and praise are offered. Drawing on this ancient tradition therefore, this service becomes the first Eucharistic celebration of Jesus’s resurrection at Easter.
Sunday, April 16 – 10 a.m. Easter Sunday. A Festival Eucharist will be held as the high point of the week. Jesus’ resurrection will be celebrated with word, special music and flowers symbolizing Christ’s new life among us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →