Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd., Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5200; stfrancisbluehill.org

For your convenience we are having two Ash Wednesday Services. 12:00 Noon and 5:00 pm. All are welcome. For more information please call 207-374-5200.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →