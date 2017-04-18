St. Cecilia Chamber Choir presents Duruflé Requiem and works by Brahms, Finzi, Haydn, Holst, Josquin, Purcell, and Söderman on May 6 and 7

Saturday, May 6, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St, Newcastle, ME 04553, Newcastle, Maine
For more information: ceciliachoir.org/tickets
St. Cecilia Chamber Choir, conducted by Linda Blanchard and accompanied by Sean Fleming, will present the beautiful Duruflé Requiem on May 6 and 7 at 3:00 PM, at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. The Requiem will be accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra and will feature Jazmin DeRice, mezzo-soprano, and John David Adams, bass-baritone. Works by Brahms, Finzi, Haydn, Holst, Josquin, Purcell, and Söderman will also be performed. Advance tickets or reservations are strongly encouraged for this event. For more information, please visit www.ceciliachoir.org or call 207-380-2768.
French composer Maurice Duruflé set the familiar Requiem text to music for choir, orchestra, and two soloists, building on Gregorian chant as the melodic basis throughout the luxurious composition. Known as a meticulous composer with only 14 published works, Duruflé penned this piece as a departure from the fire and wrath of other Requiems, instead illuminating forgiveness, peace and hope.
For the second half of the program, the Choir will make its way through some choral highlights of each century, beginning with two chansons by Josquin Desprez: El Grillo (The Cricket) and Mille Regretz (“A thousand regrets at deserting you and leaving behind your loving face”). Purcell’s O give thanks unto the Lord, Z 33 will follow, accompanied by string orchestra. Der Greis, a part song by Joseph Haydn, will represent the 18th century.
St. Cecilia will perform two very different works from the 19th century. Geistliches Lied is a technical tour de force written early in Brahms’ career. Its soaring word painting evokes Brahms’ later work Ein deutsches Requiem. And a piece for male chorus, Ett Bondbröllop (The Peasant Wedding), by the Swedish composer August Söderman, extols the more bawdy aspects of nuptial festivities. A piece from Gustav Holst’s Rig Veda settings for women’s chorus and harp, Hymn to the Waters, and a setting of Gerald Finzi’s God Is Gone Up for orchestra, will round out the program.
For more than twenty years, St. Cecilia Chamber Choir has been providing challenging musical opportunities and music scholarships for gifted local youth. This year, four high school students are members of the Choir and will sing in the spring concerts: Phoebe Pugh of Alna, Helen Newell and Maya Bailey, both of Newcastle, and Richard Kinney of Waldoboro. Over twenty-five gifted young students have sung with the Choir since its inception, many continuing to study music in college and beyond.
