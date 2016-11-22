St. Cecilia Chamber Choir presents a Ceremony of Lessons and Carols 2016

St. Cecilia Chamber Choir will present a Ceremony of Lessons and Carols 2016
This includes traditional and contemporary music of the season.
Concerts will be on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle, ME at 7:30PM
and
Story continues below advertisement.
Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Bowdoin College Chapel in Brunswick, ME at 4PM
Tickets are $20 and may be obtained at the door of either venue or online at www.ceciliachoir.org
Students are free
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →