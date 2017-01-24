St. Cecilia Chamber Choir Auditions for Duruflé Requiem Performance

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 9 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 11 Glidden St., Newcastle, Maine For more information: 207-380-2768; ceciliachoir.org

Now is the perfect time to join St. Cecilia Chamber Choir, as we prepare to perform the Requiem of Maurice Duruflé. French composer Duruflé set the familiar Requiem text to music for choir, organ, and two soloists, building on Gregorian chant as the melodic basis throughout the luxurious composition. Known as a meticulous composer with only 14 published works, Duruflé penned this piece as a departure from the fire and wrath of other Requiems, instead illuminating forgiveness, peace and hope. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special concert on May 6 and 7 that will feature soloist mezzo-soprano Jazmin DeRice and bass-baritone John David Adams! To schedule an audition, call director Linda Blanchard at (207) 380-2768 or email audition@ceciliachoir.org.

Auditions for all voice parts are scheduled by appointment. The ability to read music is much preferred, but those who cannot read may participate by spending extra time learning the music at home with the aid of provided practice materials. We especially encourage gifted student singers to audition.

Rehearsals are in Newcastle on Wednesday nights, 7:00-9:00 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Church. The Choir is directed by Linda Blanchard, M.A. Conducting, University of Michigan School of Music, Ann Arbor, and A.B. Bowdoin College, and accompanied by Sean Fleming, both of Damariscotta.

St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is a fully auditioned community chorus based in Newcastle and founded in 1995. Our mission is to present outstanding performances of the very best choral repertoire; to provide challenging musical opportunities to gifted local youth; to support our community with outreach programs; and to support Maine composers through the commission and performance of new music. For more information about the Choir, please visit our website at ceciliachoir.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →