ST. AGATHA SET TO RECEIVE HOMELAND SECURITY FUNDING

ST. AGATHA- Community officials were notified on Wednesday, June 28 that the Town of St. Agatha’s Fire Department will receive an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $24,977, to assist the department with life saving equipment.

Fire chief, Bob Guerrette has been working with Suzie Paradis, the Economic Director for the Town of St. Agatha in the last few years to obtain funding to help offset the town’s budgetary expenses. The Department currently has 22 on call members and is mutual aid responder to 3 other departments which encompasses a total of 179.38 square miles, of which 75% is wild land. The mutual aid communities are Madawaska, Frenchville and North Lakes Region, which also includes 3 unorganized territories.

One of the items to be purchased through the FEMA grant is a thermal imaging camera.

According to Fire Chief, Bob Guerrette, “This is a much needed piece of equipment for the department, as our current camera is over 25 years old. This is wonderful news for the department”.

The purpose of the Assistance to Firefighters Program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.

“I was pleased to hear that the St. Agatha Fire Department would be a recipient of this award. This award will have a great positive impact to the department and the community” said Suzie Paradis, Director of Economic Development and Public Relations for St. Agatha and Madawaska.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →