SSC Announces Upcoming Fall Semester

By Marci Gaglione
Posted June 27, 2017, at 4:16 p.m.

“Drawing, the Basics and Beyond”, “Health of the Gulf of Maine”, “Charlatan or Gifted Healer?” are just a few course titles in the line-up for the fall semester for Sunrise Senior College.

The mission of Sunrise Senior College is to provide intellectual stimulation, practical knowledge, social interaction and fun to people 50 and older and their spouses or partners of any age. With that mission in mind the upcoming fall semester is sure to have something for everyone.

Find the Fall Brochure describing all of the course offerings as well as a registration form on our website: machias.edu/scc, or call us at 255-1384, leave your name and phone number with your message and we will return your call.

