Squam Creek Preserve Crowdfunding Makes Great Progress– One Week to Go!

BATH- The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) launched its inaugural crowdfunding campaign on January 10th and is now over 50% of the $15,000 fundraising goal. With the campaign spreading as far as Washington State, Florida, and Hawaii, KELT is enthused to see the interest and generosity of nature-lovers across Maine and the United States.

This past Saturday as a part of Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, KELT hosted an event welcoming the public to visit the soon-to-be preserve for a sneak peek look at the land and trails. Over 30 people visited the Squam Creek property for a guided 2 mile hike showcasing the land’s history and to enjoy a bonfire, hot cocoa, and sunny views of Squam Creek.

The Squam Creek Preserve property is a 144-acre property that was part of land settled around 1740 by the Dunton and his family when the area was known as “Jeremisquam.” As one of the first families on the island, they farmed the land and established the tidal mill on Heal Pond to the south. The northern part of the property was part of the original Dunton farm and boasts stone walls, cellar holes, and a cemetery. The southern part of the property was settled by the Hodgdon family sometime before the first survey was completed on the island in 1865. The foundation of the Hodgdon home, livestock pens, extensive stone walls, and the family cemetery are beautifully preserved on this portion of the land. The last known member of the Hodgdon family lived at the family homestead until 1940. Since 1959, the Segerstrom family has gently cared for this land and KELT is honored to acquire this ecologically rich place and care for it into the future.

The abundant wildlife, mature hardwood trees, beautiful wetlands, and recreational opportunities make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To make a donation to the crowdfunding campaign, visit http://www.worthwild.com/initiatives/62 by 11:59pm on February 14th.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains ten preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,000+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

