Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance Volunteer Open House

By Alison Weiss
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 4:13 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: 77 Essex , Bangor , ME

It takes a community to end domestic abuse. Have you ever considered answering hotline calls, helping out at our office, or just helping at an event from time to time? We are offering monthly open houses to provide information to anyone in the community who wants to learn more about the Alliance and our volunteer opportunities!

We would love to know what your special skills, interests, and experiences are. Volunteers are an important part of our organization and the movement to end domestic abuse. To reserve your space, please reach out to Catherine at 945-5102 or ckurr@sprucerun.net to reserve a spot at the next meeting, or RSVP through the website: http://www.sprucerun.net/get-involved/volunteer/volunteer-sign-up/

